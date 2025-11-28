Korea Investment CORP Buys 13,840 Shares of Blackstone Inc. $BX

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX - Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,933 shares of the asset manager's stock after buying an additional 13,840 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP's holdings in Blackstone were worth $53,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company's stock.

Get Blackstone alerts: Sign Up

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $145.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. The stock's fifty day moving average is $155.92 and its 200 day moving average is $157.93. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $194.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone's previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. Blackstone's payout ratio is currently 147.43%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, Director James Breyer purchased 13,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,654.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 68,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,912,817.16. This trade represents a 25.27% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 324 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.92 per share, with a total value of $47,602.08. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 39,077 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,192.84. This represents a 0.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,950,751 shares of company stock valued at $79,050,138. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on Blackstone from $178.00 to $167.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $197.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Blackstone from $200.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Blackstone from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $179.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Blackstone, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Blackstone wasn't on the list.

While Blackstone currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here