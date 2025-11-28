Korea Investment CORP Buys 4,752 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON - Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,502 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Axon Enterprise worth $48,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,937,260 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $7,399,515,000 after buying an additional 305,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,186 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,713,332,000 after acquiring an additional 115,349 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,935 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $675,812,000 after acquiring an additional 175,890 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 927,801 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $487,977,000 after acquiring an additional 212,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 438,636.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 833,599 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $690,170,000 after acquiring an additional 833,409 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXON. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, November 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $860.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $870.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Axon Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $814.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AXON

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $1,525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 91,092 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,566,120. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.04, for a total value of $5,910,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,023,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,294,321.28. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 38,622 shares of company stock valued at $26,439,364 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

AXON stock opened at $533.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 131.65, a P/E/G ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.45. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12 month low of $469.24 and a 12 month high of $885.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $663.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $727.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.46). Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.The firm had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Axon Enterprise, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Axon Enterprise wasn't on the list.

While Axon Enterprise currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here