Korea Investment CORP Cuts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831,427 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,065 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $56,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,493 shares of the company's stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 28,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 24.0% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 44,827 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 93,464 shares of the company's stock worth $6,346,000 after buying an additional 13,156 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,292,552 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,172,000 after buying an additional 34,970 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mondelez International from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.32.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $57.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42. The firm's 50-day moving average is $59.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.47. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $71.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

