Korea Investment CORP Cuts Holdings in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,569 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 4,969 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.09% of Allstate worth $49,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,836 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $213.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Corporation has a 1 year low of $176.00 and a 1 year high of $215.89. The company's fifty day moving average is $204.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $5.69. The company had revenue of $17.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business's revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Allstate's payout ratio is currently 12.95%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 21,871 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $4,706,857.91. Following the transaction, the insider owned 100,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,660,025.66. The trade was a 17.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,271 shares of company stock worth $5,222,986. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Allstate from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Allstate from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Allstate from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup raised Allstate to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Allstate from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $237.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Allstate

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

