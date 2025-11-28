Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stake in ConocoPhillips $COP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 614,961 shares of the energy producer's stock after selling 340,096 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP's holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $55,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 379.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,094,754 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $4,210,751,000 after buying an additional 31,736,423 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $658,981,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,883,455 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $707,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,315 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,664,408 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $484,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,972,545 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $942,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,625 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director William H. Mcraven acquired 5,768 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.68 per share, with a total value of $499,970.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,970.24. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on COP. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $115.16.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $87.18 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $108.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.84.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company's revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. ConocoPhillips's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ConocoPhillips, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ConocoPhillips wasn't on the list.

While ConocoPhillips currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here