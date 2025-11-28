Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK - Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,129 shares of the bank's stock after selling 23,132 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.08% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $51,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 16.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 523,554 shares of the bank's stock valued at $43,910,000 after acquiring an additional 74,882 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 104,252 shares of the bank's stock valued at $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,191.1% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 15,493 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 53,701 shares of the bank's stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company's stock.

Get BK alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $111.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BK

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $111.52 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $113.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $77.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 12.86%.The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 27th. Bank of New York Mellon's payout ratio is 30.59%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bank of New York Mellon, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bank of New York Mellon wasn't on the list.

While Bank of New York Mellon currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here