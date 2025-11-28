Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,787 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 6,172 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.05% of Transdigm Group worth $43,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,693 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 254 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Patrick Joseph Murphy sold 290 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,310.00, for a total transaction of $379,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,055 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,382,050. This trade represents a 21.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,334.92, for a total value of $3,652,341.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $28,764,856.16. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,086 shares of company stock valued at $47,639,028. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company's stock.

Transdigm Group Stock Up 0.0%

TDG stock opened at $1,353.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,307.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1,398.34. The firm has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,183.60 and a twelve month high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.33 by $0.49. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. Transdigm Group's revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDG. BNP Paribas raised Transdigm Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,385.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,775.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,600.00 to $1,660.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,490.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transdigm Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,576.29.

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

