Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,789 shares of the company's stock after selling 75,923 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.09% of Corteva worth $44,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,139 shares of the company's stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the company's stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in Corteva by 2.2% in the second quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co now owns 6,940 shares of the company's stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,455 shares of the company's stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,935 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva stock opened at $66.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $64.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26. Corteva had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Corteva's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corteva from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Corteva from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Corteva from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $78.05.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

