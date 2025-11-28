Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) $BNS

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS - Free Report) TSE: BNS by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 880,308 shares of the bank's stock after selling 60,978 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $48,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,005,337 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,041,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,166 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,717,286 shares of the bank's stock valued at $840,331,000 after purchasing an additional 362,572 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,141,532 shares of the bank's stock worth $670,495,000 after purchasing an additional 117,272 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,255 shares of the bank's stock worth $726,704,000 after buying an additional 5,979,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,174,780 shares of the bank's stock worth $482,590,000 after buying an additional 7,315,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company's stock.

BNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of BNS opened at $68.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The business's 50-day moving average is $65.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $44.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.97.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS - Get Free Report) TSE: BNS last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.74%.Bank of Nova Scotia's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

