Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 903,562 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 82,785 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of CVS Health worth $62,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 99.0% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 418.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of CVS Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $89.41.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock opened at $79.88 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $85.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $101.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $102.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.85 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.12%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 700.00%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

