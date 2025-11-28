Korea Investment CORP Grows Stake in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,704 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.12% of Fair Isaac worth $50,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FICO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered Fair Isaac from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,750.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,900.00 to $1,960.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $2,118.50.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total value of $9,241,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at $64,787,175. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,422 shares of company stock valued at $23,226,939. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company's stock.

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,796.52 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $1,670.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,646.65. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1-year low of $1,300.00 and a 1-year high of $2,400.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.26, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $515.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.38 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.54 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

