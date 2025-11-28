Korea Investment CORP Grows Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,775 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 73,598 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $66,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 76,846 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,064,000 after buying an additional 8,358 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the company's stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 171.0% in the second quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 35,922 shares of the company's stock worth $11,118,000 after buying an additional 22,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.3% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the company's stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total value of $309,936.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,010,571.84. This trade represents a 7.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $353.00 to $304.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $358.00 to $342.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $326.82.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $266.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.04. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $292.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.58. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $164.01 and a 1-year high of $366.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.07. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 23.33%.The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.16 billion. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises's previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.90%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

