Korea Investment CORP Has $48.23 Million Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT - Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,182 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 18,387 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Fortinet worth $48,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dover Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the software maker's stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.3% during the second quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,330 shares of the software maker's stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 13.2% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 851 shares of the software maker's stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in Fortinet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,330 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Fortinet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,852 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total value of $306,835.38. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,492,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at $907,874,317.54. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $13,710,537.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,445,911,452.29. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT opened at $80.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.60 and a 200-day moving average of $91.02. The stock has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Fortinet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.660-2.700 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.730-0.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Fortinet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $90.37.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

