Korea Investment CORP Has $48.99 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $CM

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM - Free Report) TSE: CM by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 691,521 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 41,152 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $48,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,410,285 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,939,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,967,436 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,010,849,000 after buying an additional 773,174 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,581,914 shares of the bank's stock valued at $595,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,808 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,547,548 shares of the bank's stock valued at $542,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,183,439 shares of the bank's stock worth $438,056,000 after acquiring an additional 262,675 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CM alerts: Sign Up

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of CM opened at $85.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.63 and a 200-day moving average of $75.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $53.62 and a 1 year high of $87.37.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM - Get Free Report) TSE: CM last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.94%.The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM - Free Report) TSE: CM.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce wasn't on the list.

While Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here