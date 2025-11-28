Korea Investment CORP Has $50.18 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,056 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 43,382 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.09% of Cheniere Energy worth $50,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the energy company's stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 351,869 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $81,422,000 after acquiring an additional 58,668 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $557,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company's stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $205.86 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.70 and a 1 year high of $257.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm's 50 day moving average is $220.26 and its 200-day moving average is $230.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.36.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $2.00. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.93 EPS. Cheniere Energy's revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Cheniere Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 12.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Benjamin Moreland purchased 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,041,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,216.32. The trade was a 102.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $290.00 price target on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $278.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LNG

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

