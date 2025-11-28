Korea Investment CORP Has $52 Million Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 101.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,434 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 87,544 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.09% of Cencora worth $52,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COR. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its stake in Cencora by 121.4% in the second quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 3,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cencora by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Cencora by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 48,042 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,385,000 after buying an additional 28,523 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cencora by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company's stock.

Get Cencora alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COR. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on Cencora and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cencora from $354.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cencora from $344.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.09.

Get Our Latest Report on COR

Cencora Stock Performance

Cencora stock opened at $368.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $334.14 and a 200-day moving average of $306.81. The company has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.92 and a 1 year high of $377.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.05. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The firm had revenue of $83.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Cencora's previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Cencora's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other Cencora news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total transaction of $1,665,699.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,398,792. The trade was a 11.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at $88,671,942.18. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,640 shares of company stock valued at $14,099,338. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cencora, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cencora wasn't on the list.

While Cencora currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here