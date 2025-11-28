Korea Investment CORP Has $53.66 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,138 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 14,749 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Cadence Design Systems worth $53,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,595,861 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $8,195,515,000 after purchasing an additional 256,719 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,338,102 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,877,536,000 after buying an additional 273,149 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,363,734 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,952,771,000 after buying an additional 77,478 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,729,026 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,202,733,000 after acquiring an additional 312,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,416,284 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $614,534,000 after purchasing an additional 296,983 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $1,819,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 195,844 shares of the company's stock, valued at $64,197,663.20. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total transaction of $60,211.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,830 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,619,213.30. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,682. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $376.47.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $306.35 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $376.45. The company's 50 day moving average is $332.87 and its 200-day moving average is $329.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 20.35%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

