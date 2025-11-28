Korea Investment CORP Has $55.28 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD - Free Report) by 85.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,521 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 87,564 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of General Dynamics worth $55,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Quarry LP raised its stake in General Dynamics by 783.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 64.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company's stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $340.32 on Friday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $360.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $339.71 and a 200-day moving average of $313.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $91.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 8.18%.The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. General Dynamics's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Melius Research upgraded General Dynamics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $365.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $369.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $358.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $1,060,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,355,777.70. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

