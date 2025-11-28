Korea Investment CORP Has $56.23 Million Holdings in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,531 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 170,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of Roblox worth $56,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,153,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,222,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,608 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 13.8% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,889,973 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,101,097,000 after buying an additional 2,297,350 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 9.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,039,983 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,053,257,000 after buying an additional 834,230 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 217.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,770,427 shares of the company's stock worth $504,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 9.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,344,645 shares of the company's stock worth $667,457,000 after acquiring an additional 570,018 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE:RBLX opened at $92.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.95 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Roblox Corporation has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $150.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 314.20% and a negative net margin of 21.70%.The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CFO Naveen K. Chopra sold 19,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $1,849,747.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 337,036 shares in the company, valued at $32,095,938.28. This trade represents a 5.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 20,912 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $1,991,449.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 181,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,240,724.89. The trade was a 10.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,508 shares of company stock valued at $43,636,941. Insiders own 12.92% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RBLX. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Roblox from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Roblox from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $136.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Roblox

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

