Korea Investment CORP Has $57.25 Million Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 624,739 shares of the coffee company's stock after selling 52,177 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.05% of Starbucks worth $57,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Ted Buchan & Co boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 8,066 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company's stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $86.70 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $84.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.70. The stock has a market cap of $98.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 4.99%.The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Starbucks's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks's previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Starbucks's payout ratio is presently 151.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SBUX. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Starbucks from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Loop Capital set a $165.00 price target on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $101.44.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 11,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $994,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 53,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,160. This trade represents a 28.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

