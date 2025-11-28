Korea Investment CORP Has $65.07 Million Stock Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,823,062 shares of the cable giant's stock after selling 104,633 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP's holdings in Comcast were worth $65,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.0% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,760 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $25,867,000 after purchasing an additional 83,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,438,921 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $13,185,275,000 after buying an additional 1,257,196 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.4% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,889,947 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $103,142,000 after buying an additional 147,231 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82,089 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 13,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282,073 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $47,254,000 after buying an additional 118,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company's stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Comcast from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.92.

Comcast stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Comcast Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $43.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Comcast's payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

