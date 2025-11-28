Korea Investment CORP Has $66.01 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC - Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,078 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 17,801 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.09% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $66,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 76.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,214 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 246.9% during the second quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 42,509 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 30,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $201,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,824.95. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $183,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,073.14. This represents a 14.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE PNC opened at $191.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a one year low of $145.12 and a one year high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.30%.The company's revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The PNC Financial Services Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. Stephens reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $218.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

