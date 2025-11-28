Korea Investment CORP Has $72.24 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,215 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 27,315 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of Duke Energy worth $72,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 212 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 53.7% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 360.0% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $1,015,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,234.60. The trade was a 41.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $123.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $105.20 and a 12-month high of $130.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Duke Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. BTIG Research upgraded Duke Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Scotiabank set a $137.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Duke Energy to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.44.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

