Korea Investment CORP Increases Stake in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY - Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,646 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of Workday worth $45,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,114,184 shares of the software maker's stock worth $5,067,404,000 after buying an additional 515,529 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,938 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,183,112,000 after acquiring an additional 140,042 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,764,598 shares of the software maker's stock worth $879,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,659 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Workday by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,736,609 shares of the software maker's stock worth $872,610,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,105 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $812,475,000 after purchasing an additional 913,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company's stock.

Workday Stock Down 7.9%

Shares of WDAY opened at $215.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.48, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.33 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The stock's 50 day moving average is $233.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.15. Workday had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 6.95%.The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business's revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 75,053 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total transaction of $17,738,026.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $24,342,310.98. This represents a 42.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.62, for a total transaction of $1,395,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,468 shares in the company, valued at $39,189,026.16. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,933 shares of company stock valued at $61,475,760. 19.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $282.70.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

