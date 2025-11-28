Korea Investment CORP Lowers Position in General Motors Company $GM

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 916,934 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 250,678 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.10% of General Motors worth $45,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at $25,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

Get General Motors alerts: Sign Up

General Motors Stock Up 0.1%

GM stock opened at $72.82 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $64.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.93. The stock has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $73.45.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. General Motors had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

Insider Activity

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 6,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $408,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,513 shares of the company's stock, valued at $527,380.35. This trade represents a 43.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 260,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $17,316,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 98,006 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,498.70. The trade was a 72.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,288,534 shares of company stock worth $79,253,568 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GM. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of General Motors from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Motors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on General Motors from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GM

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider General Motors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and General Motors wasn't on the list.

While General Motors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here