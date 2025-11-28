Korea Investment CORP Lowers Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,099 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 57,033 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.12% of Quanta Services worth $69,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the construction company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.81, for a total value of $6,213,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 34,575 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,344,730.75. This trade represents a 28.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.19, for a total value of $1,808,760.00. Following the sale, the director owned 12,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,649,209.67. The trade was a 24.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 32,002 shares of company stock valued at $14,295,857 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PWR. Wall Street Zen cut Quanta Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $495.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Mizuho set a $415.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Quanta Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $469.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $442.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $460.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a PE ratio of 71.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $431.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $469.43.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Quanta Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Quanta Services wasn't on the list.

While Quanta Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here