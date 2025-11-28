Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,427 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 12,748 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.08% of Motorola Solutions worth $59,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,091 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $59,144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,175 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 103 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on MSI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $465.00 price target (down previously from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $502.50.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total transaction of $3,802,242.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,265.80. The trade was a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.50, for a total transaction of $24,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 46,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,693,556. This trade represents a 51.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 85,614 shares of company stock valued at $41,278,417 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.44% of the company's stock.

MSI opened at $370.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The business's 50 day moving average is $424.00 and its 200-day moving average is $432.10. The stock has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.40 and a twelve month high of $503.62.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Motorola Solutions's payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

