Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,625 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 16,824 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of Parker-Hannifin worth $68,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,125,240 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $7,770,646,000 after buying an additional 101,476 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,443,104 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,485,042,000 after acquiring an additional 842,262 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,075,234 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,449,496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,534 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,250 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,221,323,000 after purchasing an additional 208,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,594,347 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $969,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 3,507 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.58, for a total value of $3,032,082.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,580 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,230,616.40. This trade represents a 57.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total transaction of $1,225,746.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,014.86. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $861.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a one year low of $488.45 and a one year high of $869.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $781.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $734.96.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.62 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.20 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $785.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $809.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $930.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $831.00 to $874.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $860.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PH

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Parker-Hannifin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Parker-Hannifin wasn't on the list.

While Parker-Hannifin currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here