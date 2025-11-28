Korea Investment CORP Purchases 200,492 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,411,243 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 200,492 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.09% of U.S. Bancorp worth $63,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ally Financial Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 91,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 175.6% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 458,400 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $20,743,000 after buying an additional 292,100 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,952.5% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 840,308 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $35,478,000 after acquiring an additional 799,368 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $616,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $52.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $52.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $54.45.

In other news, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $6,508,221.30. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,360,414 shares in the company, valued at $63,041,584.76. This represents a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $1,260,955.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 226,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,607,932.50. This trade represents a 10.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

NYSE USB opened at $49.00 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $47.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $76.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 16.89%.U.S. Bancorp's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

