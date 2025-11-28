Korea Investment CORP Purchases 60,669 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI - Free Report) TSE: CNR by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,542 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 60,669 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of Canadian National Railway worth $41,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 31,600.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 317 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 354.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 427 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 42.7% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 558 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNI. Wall Street Zen raised Canadian National Railway from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $94.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.22. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52-week low of $90.74 and a 52-week high of $112.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business's revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.8875 dividend. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway's previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Canadian National Railway's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.01%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

