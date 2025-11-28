Korea Investment CORP Raises Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 295,582 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 45,981 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.10% of Marathon Petroleum worth $49,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,866,104 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $6,456,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,713 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 58.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,448,514 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $791,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,810 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 18.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,824,177 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,722,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 14.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,013,213 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,325,598,000 after buying an additional 1,033,645 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $147,122,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $191.86 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a twelve month low of $115.10 and a twelve month high of $202.29. The stock has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.01. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 2.13%.The company had revenue of $34.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.06 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Marathon Petroleum's dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $202.14.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

