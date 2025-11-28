Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Holdings in Crh Plc $CRH

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 591,167 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 98,570 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.09% of CRH worth $54,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in CRH by 59.9% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 307 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in CRH by 255.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in CRH in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 29.4% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 678 shares of the construction company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CRH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on CRH from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded CRH to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of CRH from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $129.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRH

CRH Stock Performance

CRH stock opened at $119.79 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $115.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.48. The company has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. Crh Plc has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $121.99.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.27. CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%.The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. CRH's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CRH, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CRH wasn't on the list.

While CRH currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here