Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET - Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 594,573 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 38,112 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.09% of MetLife worth $47,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MET. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co increased its position in shares of MetLife by 0.4% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 38,333 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,607 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts: Sign Up

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $76.33 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $79.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.83. The firm has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $89.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.The business had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company's revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be given a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. MetLife's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MET. Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on MetLife from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $94.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MetLife

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MetLife, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MetLife wasn't on the list.

While MetLife currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here