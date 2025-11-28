Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,331 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 44,713 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.10% of Autodesk worth $63,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $359,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 127,126 shares of the software company's stock valued at $39,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,254 shares of the software company's stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company's stock.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total transaction of $7,258,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,240,801.25. The trade was a 63.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total value of $869,991.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 80,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,288,350.50. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,098 shares of company stock worth $8,426,491. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $301.38 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.67 and a fifty-two week high of $329.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.40, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $306.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 51.23%. Autodesk's revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Autodesk from $333.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie upped their price objective on Autodesk from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $364.24.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

