Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Position in Bank Of Montreal $BMO

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO - Free Report) TSE: BMO by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515,064 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 55,848 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Bank Of Montreal worth $56,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal during the first quarter worth $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Bank Of Montreal in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank Of Montreal by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the bank's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company's stock.

Shares of BMO opened at $125.38 on Friday. Bank Of Montreal has a 1-year low of $85.40 and a 1-year high of $131.36. The stock has a market cap of $89.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.28.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO - Get Free Report) TSE: BMO last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.21. Bank Of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.00%.The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Bank Of Montreal from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Bank Of Montreal from a "neutral" rating to a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $163.00.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

