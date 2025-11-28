Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,644,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 393,981 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $76,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 202.8% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa America lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $54.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on BMY

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company's stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY opened at $49.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.62. The firm has a market cap of $100.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is presently 83.78%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bristol Myers Squibb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bristol Myers Squibb wasn't on the list.

While Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here