Korea Investment CORP Sells 2,412 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,675 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 2,412 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $45,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.3% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AJG alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.54, for a total value of $2,396,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,777 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,186,742.58. This trade represents a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Robert Pesch bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $247.12 per share, with a total value of $988,480.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 41,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,341,724.88. This trade represents a 10.57% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,105 shares of company stock worth $10,796,353. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE AJG opened at $248.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.71. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $239.47 and a 52 week high of $351.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.90 and a 200-day moving average of $299.89.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company's revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $361.00 to $315.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $365.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $316.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on AJG

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. wasn't on the list.

While Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here