Korea Investment CORP Sells 3,330 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,135 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of Howmet Aerospace worth $56,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company's stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 135.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,420 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 27.7% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 174,900 shares of the company's stock worth $32,554,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $40,949,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1,288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the company's stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HWM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $202.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $216.93.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $204.61 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.04 and a 1 year high of $211.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.94.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.04 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.Howmet Aerospace's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

