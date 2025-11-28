Korea Investment CORP Sells 507,212 Shares of UBS Group AG $UBS

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,803,655 shares of the bank's stock after selling 507,212 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of UBS Group worth $60,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 24.6% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 64,425 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 12,737 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 19.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,200 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 28.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 674,660 shares of the bank's stock valued at $22,714,000 after acquiring an additional 149,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 162.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the bank's stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter.

UBS Group Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of UBS stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.16. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.68 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 11.02%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded UBS Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered UBS Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

