Korea Investment CORP Sells 765,776 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,616,727 shares of the company's stock after selling 765,776 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.09% of Citigroup worth $188,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 375,977 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,873,000 after purchasing an additional 16,744 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 663,416 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,337,000 after purchasing an additional 98,082 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,165,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 416,872 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,313,000 after purchasing an additional 18,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company's stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $139.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.11 and a 1-year high of $141.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company's 50-day moving average is $127.34 and its 200 day moving average is $118.06.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio is 29.74%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,527,908.20. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $3,285,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 182,022 shares in the company, valued at $23,919,511.02. This trade represents a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $137.62.

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Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

Further Reading

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