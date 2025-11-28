Korea Investment CORP Sells 9,100 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD - Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 555,387 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP's holdings in PDD were worth $58,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PDD by 398.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of PDD by 245.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 408 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PDD in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in PDD during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company's stock.

Get PDD alerts: Sign Up

PDD Price Performance

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $115.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $87.11 and a 1 year high of $139.41. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $129.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PDD from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. New Street Research downgraded PDD from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of PDD in a report on Monday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $146.00 target price on PDD and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price target on PDD in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $137.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PDD

PDD Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PDD, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PDD wasn't on the list.

While PDD currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here