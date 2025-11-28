Free Trial
Korea Investment CORP Sells 9,100 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in PDD by 1.6% in Q2, selling 9,100 shares and finishing the period with 555,387 shares valued at about $58.13 million.
  • PDD is trading near $115.80 with a market cap of $161.21 billion and a P/E of 12.09; its 50-day and 200-day moving averages are $129.81 and $118.70, respectively.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed with a consensus "Hold", five Buy ratings versus ten Hold ratings, and an average price target of $137.50.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD - Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 555,387 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP's holdings in PDD were worth $58,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PDD by 398.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of PDD by 245.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 408 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PDD in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in PDD during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company's stock.

PDD Price Performance

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $115.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $87.11 and a 1 year high of $139.41. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $129.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PDD from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. New Street Research downgraded PDD from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of PDD in a report on Monday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $146.00 target price on PDD and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price target on PDD in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $137.50.

PDD Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

