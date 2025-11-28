Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc $ENB

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB - Free Report) TSE: ENB by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,369,021 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 28,133 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of Enbridge worth $61,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,404,986 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $4,371,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,961 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 75,439,320 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $3,338,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,580 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 39,883,394 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,804,913,000 after buying an additional 617,577 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 137.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,907,433 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,458,128,000 after buying an additional 19,074,827 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,861,475 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $853,669,000 after buying an additional 207,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company's stock.

Get Enbridge alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Cibc World Mkts lowered Enbridge from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Enbridge from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Enbridge

Enbridge Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $48.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $50.54. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $48.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB - Get Free Report) TSE: ENB last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.45 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.9425 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Enbridge's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.80%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB - Free Report) TSE: ENB.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Enbridge, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Enbridge wasn't on the list.

While Enbridge currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here