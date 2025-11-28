Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,930 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 90,210 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.05% of Emerson Electric worth $41,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $737,318,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,538,402 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,671,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371,585 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 218.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,468,732 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $270,672,000 after buying an additional 1,693,999 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,195,005 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,223,947,000 after buying an additional 1,499,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,280,950 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,675,403,000 after acquiring an additional 980,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company's stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts: Sign Up

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $131.54 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $150.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $131.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.74.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.555 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio is 54.95%.

Emerson Electric declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $148.13.

Read Our Latest Report on Emerson Electric

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Emerson Electric, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Emerson Electric wasn't on the list.

While Emerson Electric currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here