Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,272 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 1,356.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,119 shares of the company's stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company's stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,887,000 after purchasing an additional 16,336 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $431.00 price objective (up from $353.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $360.33.

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GE Aerospace Trading Up 0.1%

GE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $359.33. 2,334,269 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,698,848. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $330.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.23. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $251.40 and a 52-week high of $382.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.35.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The company had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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