Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $12.93 Million Position in Aon plc $AON

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON - Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,050 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 4,816 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS's holdings in AON were worth $12,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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AON News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AON this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on AON from $372.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on AON from $404.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of AON in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AON from $406.00 to $396.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AON from $389.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $402.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AON

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $356.89. The company had a trading volume of 998,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.71. Aon plc has a one year low of $304.59 and a one year high of $381.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $327.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.95.

AON (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. AON had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 22.54%.The company's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 19.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 15,354 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,527,440. The trade was a 3.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

About AON

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

See Also

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