Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $25.11 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,012 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS's holdings in ASML were worth $25,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 424.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $15,393,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $1,444,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $24,036,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 1,236.4% in the fourth quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 33,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in ASML by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 65,354 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $69,920,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. Bank of America lifted their price target on ASML from $2,268.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded ASML from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of ASML from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morningstar lowered shares of ASML to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,854.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of ASML traded down $6.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,797.32. 1,216,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $706.85 billion, a PE ratio of 64.47, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.78. The firm's 50 day moving average is $1,705.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1,475.73. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $683.48 and a 52 week high of $1,999.96.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bernstein raised its price target on ASML and kept an Outperform rating, reinforcing the view that the company remains a long-term winner in advanced chip equipment demand.

Bernstein raised its price target on ASML and kept an Outperform rating, reinforcing the view that the company remains a long-term winner in advanced chip equipment demand. Positive Sentiment: Multiple recent articles argue ASML’s specialized lithography machines make it an essential supplier to AI chip makers, and that pullbacks tied to sector volatility may create buying opportunities. Article Title

Multiple recent articles argue ASML’s specialized lithography machines make it an essential supplier to AI chip makers, and that pullbacks tied to sector volatility may create buying opportunities. Positive Sentiment: ASML has also been highlighted as a potential beneficiary of renewed strength in semiconductor stocks and AI-related chip demand ahead of earnings. Article Title

ASML has also been highlighted as a potential beneficiary of renewed strength in semiconductor stocks and AI-related chip demand ahead of earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful increase in actual short positioning, so this does not appear to be a major bearish catalyst.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful increase in actual short positioning, so this does not appear to be a major bearish catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: One market note said ASML may beat earnings, but warned that a good report may not be enough to justify the stock’s valuation if guidance or broader chip demand disappoints. Article Title

One market note said ASML may beat earnings, but warned that a good report may not be enough to justify the stock’s valuation if guidance or broader chip demand disappoints. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and commentators continue to flag ASML’s lofty valuation, China export curbs, and rising competition as reasons to be cautious heading into results. Article Title

Analysts and commentators continue to flag ASML’s lofty valuation, China export curbs, and rising competition as reasons to be cautious heading into results. Negative Sentiment: Recent semiconductor market swings and event-driven selling in Asian chip stocks have added volatility to the group, which can pressure ASML even when its long-term fundamentals remain strong.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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