Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $38.13 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 88.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,526 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 937,561 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.8% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Towne Trust Company N.A raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total transaction of $2,481,078.77. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,293,309.12. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total transaction of $412,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $995,341.06. This trade represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,516 shares of company stock valued at $7,344,604. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $376.78.

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Alphabet Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $367.46 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.33 and a 12 month high of $404.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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