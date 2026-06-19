Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 1,093,102 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 85.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,093,102 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.4% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $63,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.7% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 77,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,539,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 173,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $57,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 30,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $10,507,000 after acquiring an additional 16,789 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 406.1% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $762,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $411.35 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $410.21 and its 200-day moving average is $363.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.56, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.17 and a fifty-two week high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Broadcom's revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.33%.

Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total transaction of $358,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,592,045.12. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 4,825 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.91, for a total value of $1,905,440.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 269,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $106,621,355.99. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,385 shares of company stock valued at $21,301,057. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research downgraded Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $490.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $490.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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