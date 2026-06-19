Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 37,263 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 37,263 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.9% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $42,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $377,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $400.86 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $415.98. The firm has a market cap of $364.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $371.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

UnitedHealth Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Leerink Partners lifted its price target on UnitedHealth Group and reiterated an outperform rating, pointing to stronger expected margins at Optum Health and improving turnaround momentum. Article

Leerink Partners lifted its price target on UnitedHealth Group and reiterated an outperform rating, pointing to stronger expected margins at Optum Health and improving turnaround momentum. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary from Wall Street suggests investors are becoming more confident that UnitedHealth’s operational recovery is gaining traction after last year’s share price decline. Article

Recent commentary from Wall Street suggests investors are becoming more confident that UnitedHealth’s operational recovery is gaining traction after last year’s share price decline. Neutral Sentiment: UnitedHealth was mentioned among healthcare and enterprise-advisory companies in a story about Optura adding strategic advisors, but the announcement was not about UNH’s operations or guidance. Article

UnitedHealth was mentioned among healthcare and enterprise-advisory companies in a story about Optura adding strategic advisors, but the announcement was not about UNH’s operations or guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Several roundup-style articles highlighted UnitedHealth as a stock to watch, but they did not add a new company-specific catalyst. Article

Several roundup-style articles highlighted UnitedHealth as a stock to watch, but they did not add a new company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Earlier in the period, UnitedHealth fell more than the broader market in a trading session, reflecting some lingering volatility even as analyst sentiment improved. Article

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $311.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $409.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UNH

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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