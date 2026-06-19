Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 79.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,040 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 669,601 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $22,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,549,000. Bensler LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $6,350,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,613 shares of the technology company's stock worth $22,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,621 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,058,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $169.84 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $179.80. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $157.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.61.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.09, for a total transaction of $1,352,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 200,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,874,306.97. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt sold 2,448 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $384,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,408 shares in the company, valued at $10,112,056. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 2,603,747 shares of company stock worth $423,901,619 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $181.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $187.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks

Key Stories Impacting Arista Networks

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Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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